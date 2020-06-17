The Harold Simpson Memorial Youth Centre in Summerland is reopening, but COVID-19 precautions are now in place. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland youth centre reopening with COVID-19 precautions

Physical distancing, maximum capacity figures outlined as Harold Simpson Memorial Youth Centre opens

The Harold Simpson Memorial Youth Centre is opening its doors once again, but COVID-19 measures have been put in place.

The facility, along with others in the community, was closed earlier this year in an effort to slow the spread of the pandemic.

The reopening guidelines were released June 16.

The guidelines set a maximum of 50 people per event, with a two-metre physical distancing requirement in the building.

Using the COVID-19 guidelines, the gym has a capacity of 50 people, the conference room can hold 32 people, the board room has a capacity of six, the games room can hold 12 and classrooms for the Boys and Girls Club can hold up to 20.

Groups should have a list of attendees with contact information in case contact tracing is required.

Those using the facility must notify the booking agent of their use of the facility and which rooms they are using, even if they are just going in and out.

Community

