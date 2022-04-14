After a two-year absence, Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive will hold the fifth annual Grand Sommelier Express aboard the Kettle Valley Steam Railway. (Summerland Review file photo)

After a two-year absence, Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive will hold the fifth annual Grand Sommelier Express aboard the Kettle Valley Steam Railway. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive to host Grand Sommelier Express

Fifth Annual railway and wine event scheduled for June 11

The Grand Sommelier Express, a railway-themed wine and food event, will return to Summerland in June.

The fifth annual event, aboard the Kettle Valley Steam Railway, is the only one of its kind in the province. It was a sold-out event in 2019, but has been on hiatus for the past two years.

There are two train times on June 11, at 1 and 5 p.m., although the 1 p.m. event has almost sold out already. Each event offers a steam train ride with onboard wine tasting. Guests will stop at the trestle bridge for pictures and a taste of local foods paired with Summerland craft beverages.

The trains will then return to the station for a gourmet reception catered by Brodo Kitchen. Beverages from the Summerland wineries, cideries and distillery will be available.

Tickets for this event are $160 plus taxes and fees and are available online at eventbrite.ca/e/the-grand-sommelier-express-2022-evening-train-tickets-222435920827.

The event is organized by Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive, an association made up of 11 wineries, four cideries and one distillery in Summerland.

BC WineSummerland

