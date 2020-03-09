CONSTRUCTION WORK Construction in Summerland continues with work on a downtown property. In February, a total of 12 building permits were issues, with a value of $1,347,000. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland’s February building permits worth $1.3 million

Total number of permits so far this year considerably lower than in same period of 2019

A total of 12 building permits, with a value of $1,347,000 were issued in February in Summerland, according to statistics provided by the municipality’s planning department.

The permits included two engineered buildings, worth $450,000 and one single family home, worth $330,000.

READ ALSO: Summerland’s January building permits worth more than $2 million

READ ALSO: Summerland’s building permits in 2019 show busy year for construction

Two mobile home permits, with a value of $175,000 were issued, and one permit for a carriage home worth $250,000 was issued.

Other permits include one residential addition or access worth $75,000, one swimming pool worth $43,000, one farm or agricultural building worth $24,000, one permit for a sign and two demolition permits.

The number and value of permits issued this year is considerably lower than last February, when the municipality issued 23 permits with a value of $3,124,000.

So far this year, the municipality has issued a total of 21 permits with a total value of $3,484,000.

By comparison, in January and February of 2019, Summerland had issued 40 permits with a total value of $4,532,800.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stocks slide on Wall Street over coronavirus and oil crash
Next story
Food delivery services brace for COVID-19 with non-contact drop-offs and sanitizer

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s minor hockey team headed to provincials

Our atom team lost in the semi-final qualifying round

Not letting fear hold you back

Whitney Kendrick always has something on the go in Revelstoke

Sun for Revelstoke area today

Roads and weather for March 9

Inspirational women of Revelstoke’s past

Cathy English Curator of Revelstoke Museum and Archives Writing a column on… Continue reading

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Happy International Women’s Day!

Our Women of Inspiration supplement, which can be found on pages 9-20… Continue reading

Fire destroys chalet at Vancouver Island ski resort, as eight escape

Fire department needed UTV to gain access because of Alpine Village location

Summerland’s February building permits worth $1.3 million

Total number of permits so far this year considerably lower than in same period of 2019

Okanagan couple top farmers’ market vendors

Spallumcheen’s Om Naturale named Vendor of the Year at B.C. Farmers’ Markets conference

B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

LETTER: Gardens should be encouraged

I have a good sized vegetable garden and a large box which my son built

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

B.C. runner ‘a bit gutted’ that COVID-19 virus concerns postponed major event

Organizers of World Half-Marathon Championships in Gydnia, Poland delay till October

Gas prices drop in Okanagan as world economy plummets

Gas is as cheap as 112.9 cents per litre in Kelowna

Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19

Update comes as Canada prepares to repatriate 237 Canadians on a cruise ship expected to dock in California

Most Read