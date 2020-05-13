Roch Fortin of Maple Roch in Summerland is pleased to have some of his products available on the shelves of London Drugs stores in the region. (Contributed)

Summerland’s Maple Roch products available on shelves at London Drugs

Local Central initiatives brings maple syrup brand to stores in Penticton, West Kelowna and Kelowna

Maple Roch products will now be available at London Drugs stores in Penticton, West Kelowna and Kelowna.

The Summerland-based producer of Canadian organic maple syrup products is among the businesses chosen to be part of Local Central, a London Drugs initiative to help small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for us during this very difficult time,” said Roch Fortin, owner of Maple Roch. “We truly appreciate the help that London Drugs has extended to us. Every little bit counts. This opportunity is a positive message that we’re sending that we’re all in it together to work for a common goal.”

READ ALSO: London Drugs to create ‘Local Central’ aisle for small businesses to sell products

READ ALSO: UPDATED: London Drugs offers exclusive hours for healthcare workers, helps sell Girl Guide cookies

This week, customers will start to see Maple Roch organic maple spread, maple mustard as well as the amber and dark maple syrup on London Drugs shelves.

“We have been humbled by their stories and more passionate than ever to support our local companies through these trying times,” said Clint Mahlman, London Drugs president and chief operating officer. “Our customers can look for the Local Central signage to find these products in many London Drugs stores closest to these local companies’ normal areas of operation. The stories and backgrounds of these small businesses is truly remarkable. We are excited at the prospect of continuing to grow Local Central to help more local businesses.”

The Local Central initiative was launched on April 28.

Maple Roch started in 2011 and produces maple syrup products which are available through the Okanagan Valley.

London Drugs, a B.C.-based chain, was formed in 1945 and has 82 stores in more than 35 markets in western Canada.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health begins planning for reopening of gyms and fitness centers
Next story
No opening date in sight for provincial parks near Revelstoke

Just Posted

Revelstoke schools preparing to reopen – should it happen

The province has not yet confirmed if school will resume this year

Interior Health to resume elective surgeries

“Our priority is to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19”

Study will examine septic systems at Naramata shoreline

Information will be used in community’s upcoming Liquid Waste Management Plan

No opening date in sight for provincial parks near Revelstoke

In other places the parks are opening for day use

Highway 1 traffic through Revelstoke reduced by 40%

The decrease was noted for April from count station west of Revelstoke near the Enchanted Forest

‘Fewer faces, bigger spaces’: Dr. Henry urges caution as B.C. sees 16 new cases, one death

Warning comes ahead of May long weekend

Telus files lawsuit against City of Penticton

Telus is claiming the City was negligent in their repairs of a power pole

Summerland’s Maple Roch products available on shelves at London Drugs

Local Central initiatives brings maple syrup brand to stores in Penticton, West Kelowna and Kelowna

Virus prompts Salmon Arm teacher to take 100 mile walk for hospital

Daniel Beals treks back and forth along foreshore for Shuswap Hospital Foundation

Skimikin Lake in Shuswap bursts banks, floods road

The lake has risen rapidly in the hot weather

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Senior rushed to hospital after mobility scooter collides with vehicle in Kelowna

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on May 13

Okanagan company partners with Salvation Army to make a difference during COVID-19

‘Instead of binge-watching Netflix, you can maybe make a difference out there’

Interior Health begins planning for reopening of gyms and fitness centers

Interior Health formally closed down fitness gyms and yoga studios on April 2

Most Read