Summerland’s March building permits worth nearly $13 million

Construction activity includes multi-family building worth $11 million

The municipality of Summerland issued building permits for nearly $13 million worth of construction in March.

The 17 permits include a single family home worth $400,000, a multi-family building worth $11 million, three commercial additions or alterations worth $800,000 and two carriage homes worth $250,000.

While the number of building permits issued in March is the same as the number issued a year ago the value this year, at $12,743,000, is considerably higher than last March’s building permit values of $1,877,000.

In the first three months of this year, the municipality has issued 57 building permits, with a value of $17,275,800.

This is more permits and signficantly more money than the permits issued during the same period in any of the past five years.

