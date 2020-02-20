As skiing, it was common to hear whoops of glee for opening day. The time of the snow is here. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Sun and cloud in Revelstoke

High zero degrees

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High zero. UV index 2 or low.

Tomorrow: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low minus 8.

Tonight: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1. UV index 2 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Slippery section.

West to Sicamous: Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Slippery section.

South: Slippery section.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 0 cm

Base depth: 251 cm

Season total: 883 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -10C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Thursday

“Even with low avalanche hazard, little falls have big consequences in extreme terrain.”

Alpine: Low

Treeline: Low

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Wednesday

“Intense solar radiation can rapidly change conditions. Avoid slopes that are threatened by large cornices overhead during the heat of the day.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Wednesday

“Intense solar radiation can rapidly change conditions. Avoid slopes that are threatened by large cornices overhead during the heat of the day.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Sun and cloud in Revelstoke

High zero degrees

