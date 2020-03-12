Sun and cloud in Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Clear early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High plus 5. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Tomorrow: Periods of light snow. Wind becoming north 40 km/h gusting to 70 near noon. High plus 1. UV index 1 or low.

Night Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Windy. Low minus 8.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Slippery section.

West to Sicamous: Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Slippery sections.

South: Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 0 cm

Base depth: 271 cm

Season total: 983 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -10C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Thursday

“Be conservative in your terrain selection and give the snowpack time to adjust to the recent storm snow load.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Parks Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Wednesday

“20-40 cm of recent storm snow with strong southwest wind in the alpine and at treeline built storm slabs and wind slabs which are reactive to human triggering. A buried weak layer warrants a conservative mindset and terrain use strategy.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Wednesday

“15-30 cm of recent storm snow with strong westerly wind in the alpine and at treeline built storm slabs and wind slabs which might still be reactive to human triggering. A buried weak layer warrants a conservative mindset and terrain use strategy.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Avalanche Canada