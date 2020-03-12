Sun and cloud in Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Clear early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High plus 5. UV index 3 or moderate.
Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.
Tomorrow: Periods of light snow. Wind becoming north 40 km/h gusting to 70 near noon. High plus 1. UV index 1 or low.
Night Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Windy. Low minus 8.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Slippery section.
West to Sicamous: Slippery sections.
Highway 23
North: Slippery sections.
South: Slippery sections.
For more information see DriveBC.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:
New snow: 0 cm
Base depth: 271 cm
Season total: 983 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -10C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Thursday
“Be conservative in your terrain selection and give the snowpack time to adjust to the recent storm snow load.”
Alpine: Considerable
Treeline: Considerable
Below treeline: Moderate
For more information visit Parks Canada
Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:
Issued Wednesday
“20-40 cm of recent storm snow with strong southwest wind in the alpine and at treeline built storm slabs and wind slabs which are reactive to human triggering. A buried weak layer warrants a conservative mindset and terrain use strategy.”
Alpine: Considerable
Treeline: Considerable
Below treeline: Moderate
For more information visit Avalanche Canada
Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:
Issued Wednesday
“15-30 cm of recent storm snow with strong westerly wind in the alpine and at treeline built storm slabs and wind slabs which might still be reactive to human triggering. A buried weak layer warrants a conservative mindset and terrain use strategy.”
Alpine: Considerable
Treeline: Considerable
Below treeline: Moderate
For more information visit Avalanche Canada