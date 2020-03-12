Sun and cloud in Revelstoke

High five degrees

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Clear early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High plus 5. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Tomorrow: Periods of light snow. Wind becoming north 40 km/h gusting to 70 near noon. High plus 1. UV index 1 or low.

Night Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Windy. Low minus 8.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Slippery section.

West to Sicamous: Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Slippery sections.

South: Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 0 cm

Base depth: 271 cm

Season total: 983 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -10C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Thursday

“Be conservative in your terrain selection and give the snowpack time to adjust to the recent storm snow load.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Parks Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Wednesday

“20-40 cm of recent storm snow with strong southwest wind in the alpine and at treeline built storm slabs and wind slabs which are reactive to human triggering. A buried weak layer warrants a conservative mindset and terrain use strategy.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Wednesday

“15-30 cm of recent storm snow with strong westerly wind in the alpine and at treeline built storm slabs and wind slabs which might still be reactive to human triggering. A buried weak layer warrants a conservative mindset and terrain use strategy.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tom Hanks and his wife test positive for coronavirus
Next story
BREAKING: Trudeau goes into self-isolation over COVID-19

Just Posted

Bands and DJs playing this weekend in Revelstoke

Andy Siegel Special to the Review Last weekend was a great one… Continue reading

Sun and cloud in Revelstoke

High five degrees

Cheap flight deals for Okanagan residents in midst of coronavirus pandemic

Round-trip flights from KLW to San Francisco are now under $300

Post-addictions programs in Okanagan receive support

Supported programs in Okanagan focus on supporting safety and harm-reduction efforts

Revelstoke RCMP catch 75% more impaired drivers compared to last year

In January and February, RCMP pulled over 42 vehicles for impaired driving compared to 24 last year

NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic

Decision starts with Thursday’s games

Schools will not run out of toilet paper during pandemic, says official

‘The quality of toilet paper we use, nobody wants.’

Vancouver International Auto Show postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

No future date set yet

Edible straws one B.C. entrepreneur’s latest weapon in war against plastic

Kat Gellerman has spent more than 20 years working in the food business

Zero waste centre opening in Summerland

The Replenish Refillery is intended as a way for people to cut down on the everyday use of plastic

Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

COLUMN: Buying toilet paper in a time of panic

The response to the coronavirus outbreak is eerily similar to a number of previous panics

BREAKING: Trudeau goes into self-isolation over COVID-19

Sophie Gregoire, Trudeau’s wife, has been exhibiting flu-like symptoms, including a low fever

Juno Awards cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The awards had been scheduled to be hosted by Alessia Cara on Sunday, March 15, in Saskatoon

Most Read