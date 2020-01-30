Sun and cloud in Revelstoke

Rain and snow beginning tonight

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h near noon. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Rain at times mixed with snow changing to snow near midnight. Snowfall amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Temperature steady near plus 1.

Tomorrow: Snow changing to rain late in the morning. Snow level rising to 1200 metres in the afternoon. Snowfall amount 5 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the afternoon. High plus 5.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Limited visibility with fog. Slippery sections.

South: Limited visibility with fog. Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 3 cm

Base depth: 246 cm

Season total: 765 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -7C

Insta

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Thursday

“Investigate how the new snow is bonding to the old surface, noting slab formation or stiffer feeling snow. Be weary on Southerly aspects if the sun stays out today, and cross-loaded terrain features at higher elevations.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Parks Can

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Wednesday

“Use caution as you transition into wind exposed terrain, recent new snow combined with southwest winds have likely promoted wind slab development at upper elevations.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Wednesday

“Use caution as you transition into wind exposed terrain, recent new snow combined with southwest winds have likely promoted wind slab development at upper elevations.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

