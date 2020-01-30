Sun and cloud in Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h near noon. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight: Rain at times mixed with snow changing to snow near midnight. Snowfall amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Temperature steady near plus 1.
Tomorrow: Snow changing to rain late in the morning. Snow level rising to 1200 metres in the afternoon. Snowfall amount 5 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the afternoon. High plus 5.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Compact snow. Slippery sections.
West to Sicamous: Compact snow. Slippery sections.
Highway 23
North: Limited visibility with fog. Slippery sections.
South: Limited visibility with fog. Slippery sections.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:
New snow: 3 cm
Base depth: 246 cm
Season total: 765 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -7C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Thursday
“Investigate how the new snow is bonding to the old surface, noting slab formation or stiffer feeling snow. Be weary on Southerly aspects if the sun stays out today, and cross-loaded terrain features at higher elevations.”
Alpine: Considerable
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Moderate
Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:
Issued Wednesday
“Use caution as you transition into wind exposed terrain, recent new snow combined with southwest winds have likely promoted wind slab development at upper elevations.”
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Low
Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:
Issued Wednesday
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Low
