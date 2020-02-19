Sun continuing for Revelstoke

High two degrees

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High plus 2. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight except clear above the valley cloud overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 8 this evening.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy except sunny above the valley cloud in the morning. Clearing near noon. High plus 1. UV index 2 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Slippery section.

West to Sicamous: Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Slippery section.

South: Slippery section.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 0 cm

Base depth: 254 cm

Season total: 882 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -12C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Wednesday

“Isolated wind slabs and the potential for solar-triggered avalanches require good spatial awareness today.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Low

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Tuesday

“Enjoy the sunny weather, but remain cautious around sun-exposed and wind affected slopes.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Tuesday

“Enjoy the sunny weather, but remain cautious around sun-exposed and wind affected slopes.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

