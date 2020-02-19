Sun continuing for Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High plus 2. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight: Clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight except clear above the valley cloud overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 8 this evening.
Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy except sunny above the valley cloud in the morning. Clearing near noon. High plus 1. UV index 2 or low.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Slippery section.
West to Sicamous: Slippery sections.
Highway 23
North: Slippery section.
South: Slippery section.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:
New snow: 0 cm
Base depth: 254 cm
Season total: 882 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -12C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Wednesday
“Isolated wind slabs and the potential for solar-triggered avalanches require good spatial awareness today.”
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Low
Below treeline: Low
Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:
Issued Tuesday
“Enjoy the sunny weather, but remain cautious around sun-exposed and wind affected slopes.”
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Low
Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:
Issued Tuesday
“Enjoy the sunny weather, but remain cautious around sun-exposed and wind affected slopes.”
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Low
