Sun in Revelstoke today

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High plus 3. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries overnight. Low minus 1.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries changing to 40 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 1200 metres in the afternoon. High plus 4.

Road conditions:

Highway 1 east: Ditching between Loop Brook Campground and Beaver Valley Rd. Until Fri Nov 8 at 5:00 PM PDT. Rock scaling. Expect stops 8AM-5PM PSTand 30 km/h work zone. Larger blast requiring extended closure once per week Mon-Thurs 9AM-1PM PST, possible 60 min delay. Other times 20 min delays. Watch for crews, lane changes and obey traffic control.

Highway 1 west: Vehicle recovery between Taft OH Bridge and Enchanted Forest Ftg Rd for 6.7 km (29 km west of Revelstoke to 29 km east of Sicamous). Until Wed Oct 30 at 8:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic

Bridge maintenance between Crazy Ck. Bridge and Eagle River at Kay Falls Bridge for 2.0 km (30 to 32 km east of Sicamous). Until Thu Oct 31 at 5:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic.

Maintenance between Bowolin Rd and Victoria Rd W for 41.5 km (26 km east of Sicamous to Revelstoke). Until Fri Nov 1 at 4:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect minor delays.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.