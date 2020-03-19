Sunny in Revelstoke

The good weather continues

Forecast from Environment Canada for Revelstoke:

Today: Clear. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. High 7. UV index 6 or high.

Tomorrow: Clearing. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Tonight: Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 8. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Non-essential travel across the U.S. border will be denied. For details visit GOV.BC.CA/covid19

Highway 1

East to Golden: Slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Slippery sections.

South: Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

The Revelstoke Resort is currently closed. For avalanche conditions, please check Avalanche Canada.

Coronavirus

