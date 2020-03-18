Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Sunny in Revelstoke

Avalanche control planned on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 8. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tomorrow: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 5.

Tonight: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Avalanche control. Starting at 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Road will be closed.

West to Sicamous: Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Slippery sections.

South: Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

The Revelstoke Resort is currently closed. For avalanche conditions, please check Avalanche Canada.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Weather

