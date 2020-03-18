Sunny in Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 8. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tomorrow: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 5.
Tonight: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Avalanche control. Starting at 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Road will be closed.
West to Sicamous: Slippery sections.
Highway 23
North: Slippery sections.
South: Slippery sections.
For more information see DriveBC.
The Revelstoke Resort is currently closed. For avalanche conditions, please check Avalanche Canada.
@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.