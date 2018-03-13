(Parks Canada)

Sunshine and slippery roads

Avalanche control is scheduled from 3 to 8 p.m in Rogers Pass

Good morning Revelstoke. Spring is in the air, and the sunshine is expected to last all day.

The high down here in the valley today will be +8, and Environment Canada is forecasting a UV index of 3.

DriveBC reports slippery sections on Hwy. 1 and Hwy. 23.

Avalanche control is slated to take place in Rogers Pass from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. According to DriveBC the Trans-Canada Highway will be closed in both directions from the summit of Rogers Pass to the east boundary of Glacier National Park. Individual 2 to 3 hour closures are expected. No detour is available.

