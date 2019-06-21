Sun and a high of 24 expected in Revelstoke today. (Myles Williamson/Revelstoke Review)

Sunshine is back in Revelstoke today

Roads and weather

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this morning. Clearing near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 10.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Road conditions and construction:

Highway 1 east to Golden: Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed.From 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternating traffic.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes. No work on long weekends.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: No scheduled construction.

Highway 23 north: No scheduled construction.

Highway 23 south: Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd in Revelstoke. Single lane alternating traffic.

For more information see DriveBC.

Active wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre:

Glacier Creek west for Fairmont Hot Springs , 1 Ha, being held, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Moscow Creek near east of Fairmont Hot Springs, 0.01 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Mount Dorman east of Fairmont Hot Springs, 5 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Findlay Creek near Canal Flats, 0.1 Ha, under control suspected to be caused by lightning.

Johnson Rd south of Canal Flats, 2.3 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Dorr Cuttoff south of Elko, 4 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Mount Drewry east of Nelson, 0.3 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

For more information see BC Wildfire Service.

