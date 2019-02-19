Princeton B.C.’s John Moody caputured the Super Snow Moon Monday, February 18, 2019.

Super snow moon set to rise across B.C.

It is the biggest and brightest moon of the year

Sky gazers will have a second chance tonight to view the Super Snow Moon – the biggest and brightest moon of the year.

A super moon is one that is unusually close to the earth, and traditionally February’s moon is named Snow.

The lunar event is the second of three super moons that occur in 2019, and at its peak the moon will be a short 221,681 miles from earth, according to NASA.

Super moons are most spectacularly viewed as they rise. Their proximity to the horizon creates a “moon illusion” – when objects on the skyline appear dwarfed and out of proportion.

Super snow moon set to rise across B.C.

