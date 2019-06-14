Pearson Elementary students hand out care packages from the Central Okanagan Family Hub Friday morning in return for donations during an event to help the Hub raise money to keep its doors open. (Mackenzie Britton/Capital News)

Support ‘drives thru’ for Central Okanagan Family Hub

Breakfast was donated to support the Hub’s goal of $100,000 to keep the doors open

The efforts to keep the Central Okanagan Family Hub open are continuing this summer.

The Hub volunteers and Pearson Elementary students hosted a drive-thru breakfast Friday morning offering coffee and care packages to families in Kelowna. Donations were collected and all proceeds went to the Hub in a continued effort to raise $100,000 to keep the doors open at the one-stop shop community resource center.

“It was the social justice team from Rutland Elementary that brought together the first bit of funding for the Hub,” said Katelyn Mitchell with the Hub and KCR Community Resources.

“We thought if the kids can do it, the rest of us can too. We’ve had a lot of community support, and there’s more to come from the Hub.”

The Family Hub is a liaison service for Okanagan families who need help when it comes to schooling, daycare, language services, housing services and more.

It’s funding was recently cut after years of support from the United Way, but with the Hub’s “A Lot for a Little” campaign that they’ve implemented, they hope to stretch every single dollar that’s donated to continuing helping the over 12,000 recipients of the Hub’s services.

Central Okanagan school board chair Moyra Baxter has appealed to the province to keep the Hub afloat in a letter written earlier in June. The Central Okanagan Teachers Association has made donations to the Hub along with local businesses, Peter’s Your Independent Grocer, Baby & Me and more.

Kelowna MLA’s Norm Letnick and Steve Thomson have also voiced their support of the Family Hub.

Visit kcr.ca for information on donations, or contact dorothee@kcr.ca.

