Support for Summerland Food Bank increasing despite COVID-19 pandemic

Summerland residents are continuing to support the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Janet Peake, president of the food bank society, said donations have been increasing at the food bank.

“I think people are realizing those in need and vulnerable in the community have no way of meeting their needs on their own,” she said.

She added that people in Summerland have been generous in their support of the facility, and this support has not waned during the pandemic.

At present, the demand for the food bank has not increased significantly, she said, adding that some who would otherwise be in need of the food bank’s services have been receiving federal funding.

However, the facility is working to provide for ongoing and future needs.

During the pandemic, the food bank has restructured its operations in the basement of Summerland United Church. As a result, the facility is now renting additional space from the church for its food storage and distribution.

