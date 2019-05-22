Lucille Beaurain was found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning at the Sandy Point campground. (Kamloops This Week)

Support sought for family of mother who died at Shuswap campground

Chase Fire and Rescue Association hosting May 25 fundraiser

Kamloops This Week

Fundraising efforts are underway to help the family of a Kamloops woman who died of carbon monoxide poisoning while camping with her daughter in the Shuswap during the Victoria Day long weekend.

Lucille Beaurain died and her pre-teen daughter was last reported to be in critical condition in BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver after the pair was overcome with carbon monoxide on May 18 while in their tent at the private Sandy Point Beach campground.

Read more: ‘She was a sweetheart’: B.C. mom who died from carbon monoxide poisoning remembered

Read more: Salmon Arm man dies in ‘chain reaction of collisions’ on Coquihalla: RCMP

Mounties say a cooking pot used as a source of heat is believed to have been the source of the carbon monoxide poisoning.

Beaurain was found deceased, while her daughter was airlifted to hospital.

An online fundraising campaign to help the daughter’s father, Chris, with expenses was launched May 21 and the goal has already been surpassed.

In addition, the Chase Fire and Rescue Association is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, May 25, to help raise money for the cause.

The fire department will hold a car wash, dog wash, barbecue and bake sale in the parking lot of the Pharmasave drug store, 825 Shuswap Ave. in Chase, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Beaurain, who was a well-known makeup artist and who also worked with children in a day care, is being remembered by friends in online posts.

“Lucy was a sweetheart and such a loving mom to her babies.” reads one post, while another person added: “A fabulous woman with so much character and love.”

Read more: GoFundMe launched after Vernon woman loses all in fire

Read more: Fundraising campaign for church shooting victim exceeds goal

Another person added: “I met her mother and an absolutely wonderful person. Her daughter goes to my child’s school as well. Although I didn’t know the family well, she was a great person and parent to her young daughter. I am praying hard for her daughter’s recovery.”

Last weekend, an online fundraising effort raised $2,700 in less than two days, with the money helping Beaurain’s sister travel to Kamloops from Scotland.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan businesses evacuated after potentially explosive situation
Next story
On-duty Vancouver cop facing dangerous driving charges after cyclist hit

Just Posted

Revelstoke Community Calendar for May 22

Downhill Fiver Series May 26, 10 a.m. Get stoked for the 2019… Continue reading

CSRD applies for funding for a composting program at Revelstoke Landfill

BC Organics Infrastructure Program is taking applications for a maximum of $300,000

PHOTO GALLERY: Timber Days takes over Centennial Park

Revelstoke Timber Days has come and gone. The logger sports competition took… Continue reading

Roads and weather in Revelstoke today

Scheduled construction: Highway 1 east: Bridge maintenance between Skunk Cabbage Boardwalk and… Continue reading

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Kelowna toddler suffers cracked skull after fall from balcony

Neighbour who found the two-year-old boy said he has a bump the size of a golf ball on his head

Okanagan pastry chef wins top honours at Vancouver’s Chocolate Challenge

Jalayne Jones creation, ‘Beer & Pretzels’, won

Black bear spotted near Salmon Arm elementary school

The bear was sighted at around 4 p.m. after school was out

Multiple black bear sightings in residential area near Okanagan elementary

Pictures of the bear have been posted on the Armstrong Community Forum frequently

RCMP probe if teen was intentionally hit with ski pole by mystery skier on B.C. mountain

The incident happened on March 20 on Grouse Mountain. Police are urging witnesses to come forward

Pipeline protester chimes in on Justin Trudeau’s B.C. fundraising speech

The government purchased the Trans Mountain pipeline and expansion project for $4.5 billion

Baby boom seniors putting pressure on B.C. long-term care: report

B.C. leads Canada in growth of dementia, dependence on care

RCMP investigating after woman pushed off cliff at Vancouver Island lake

Woman injured after 40-foot fall into water

UPDATED: B.C. man says he’ll take People’s Party lawsuit as far as he can

Federal judge shut down Satinder Dhillon’s ‘nonsensical’ motion to bar use of PPC name in byelection

Most Read