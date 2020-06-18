Supreme Court of Canada (The Canadian Press)

Supreme Court of Canada orders new trial for man in bail-breach case

The man was fined $920 after being found guilty of breaching his curfew

The Supreme of Court of Canada has sided with a man who was convicted of failing to comply with police checks while out on bail.

In its unanimous ruling today, the high court ordered a new trial for Chaycen Michael Zora, saying the Crown must show that an accused person committed a bail breach knowingly or recklessly.

Zora was charged with a number of drug offences in British Columbia and released on condition he obey a curfew and be at his front door within five minutes of police or a bail supervisor checking on him.

Twice in one week in October 2015, police rang Zora’s doorbell but he did not answer.

Zora was fined $920 after being found guilty of breaching his curfew and failing to comply with the condition that he present himself at the door.

He had said it was difficult, if not impossible, to hear the doorbell from where he slept, and that he was undergoing methadone treatment and withdrawal from his heroin addiction, which made him very sleepy.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. First Nation calling for Williams Lake councillor to resign over residential school remarks
Next story
Despite calls, B.C. still not collecting race-based COVID data

Just Posted

City receives grant from ICBC for roundabout design

Total grant money received for the Revelstoke project is over $5 million

City wants feedback on Hay Rd. development

The proposal features 60 housing units

Camping to reopen in national parks near Revelstoke

Some sites will open June 26

Nakusp RCMP seek suspect who damaged police vehicle

A RCMP vehicle was also damaged in the incident

Kootenays tourism industry feels unheard: Letter to Premier

Tourism industry wants Albertan travellers to be welcomed when non-essential travel ban lifted

Top doctor urges caution as B.C. records 19 new COVID-19 cases

Two new outbreaks declared in Abbotsford and Mission

Surveillance camera catches vandal smashing up vehicle in Okanagan park

Police are seeking more information on the suspect, described as a Caucasian male 18 to 25 years old

COVID-19 tracing app to soon be made available nationwide

Anyone who tests positive for the virus will be able to anonymously upload their status to a national network

The Kelowna brand RenAgade, a way of life: Founder

The clothing company has recently gained increased popularity in Kelowna

Despite calls, B.C. still not collecting race-based COVID data

Racialized individuals often face discrimination in accessing health care

Lower childhood asthma rates from less prescribing of antibiotics: B.C. study

Children who were prescribed antibiotics as infants went on to develop asthma, study finds

B.C. First Nation calling for Williams Lake councillor to resign over residential school remarks

Chief Willie Sellars said comments were shocking and disturbing

Camps once housed workers along Kettle Valley Railway

Total of 10 camps were established between Summerland and Osprey Lake

Kamloops school counsellor suspended over inappropriate text conversations with parent

Ladd Louis Maloski admitted his actions during the 2018-2019 school year

Most Read