Police in B.C. can now issue 90-day immediate roadside prohibitions if a driver fails or refuses to take a breathalyzer. (Black Press file photo)

Supreme court upholds B.C.’s drunk driving laws

Constitutional challenge on 90-day prohibitions dismissed

The B.C. Supreme Court has upheld the law that allow police to take drunk drivers off the road for 90 days, following a constitutional challenge.

In a ruling Monday, Justice Jennifer Duncan said the 90-day immediate roadside prohibitions are “a measured response to the societal danger of drunk driving.”

B.C. brought in some of the strictest impaired driving laws in 2010, two years after four-year-old Alexa Middelaer was killed by a drunk driver on a Delta road in 2008.

The immediate roadside prohibition for 24 hours was increased to 90 days for drivers who failed the roadside breathalyzer test by blowing above a 0.08 blood alcohol level, or refusing to provide a breath sample.

The laws have been challenged twice before: A 2011 challenge led to the laws being amended, while a 2014 challenge was dismissed.

In this case filed last December, three of the four complainants had failed a breathalyzer test and one had refused to take one. All four were denied a review of their cases.

They claimed the immediate roadside prohibitions, given out by police roadside and before they could talk to a lawyer, violated their charter rights “to retain and instruct counsel without delay.”

However, Duncan said the positive effects of the prohibitions negated any perceived breach the drunk drivers’ rights.

“It is a powerful tool which sees the immediate suspension of drivers who have been drinking alcohol from our roads, yet enables a meaningful review of the suspension as well as avenues for further judicial review.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided
Next story
Video: Kayakers jump into action to rescue dog from raging B.C. river

Just Posted

Revelstoke Railway Museum accesibility project on track for end-of-season opening

Construction has begun on the Revelstoke Railway Museum’s accessibility project, which looks… Continue reading

Revelstoke adaptive bike trail creates accessible riding for all

The ribbon was cut for the new ‘Miller Time’ adaptive bike trail… Continue reading

First-degree murder charge laid in Vernon cold case

Both accused are also charged with conspiring to commit the murder of Saminder Kaur Bogarh.

Catching up with Revelstoke’s MP Wayne Stetski

MP Wayne Stetski set up his pop-up office at the Revelstoke Library… Continue reading

Reel Reviews: A shallower Deadpool

We say, “It is more of the same for Deadpool 2.”

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

Leaked audit suggests rules to protect caribou ignored by oil and gas industry

Leaked audit suggests B.C. environment rules for energy industry being ignored

‘We are sorry:’ Alberta premier formally apologizes to ’60s Scoop survivors

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley apologizes to survivors and families of the Sixties Scoop in Edmonton on Monday

Canada men’s basketball to play China in B.C. next month

Inaugural Pacific Rim Basketball Classic to help prepare team for FIFA Basketball World Cup 2019

City council votes to restart new arena conversation with Calgary Flames

The Flames broke off talks last September just as a civic election got underway, calling discussions “spectacularly unproductive.”

Feds explore buying Trans Mountain; decision coming Tuesday

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will soon say where government plans to go with Kinder Morgan pipeline

10-month sentence for fatal hit and run that killed B.C. teen

Gourlay, 42, was sentenced to 10 months in prison for leaving the scene of an accident and obstruction of justice in connection with the Nov. 6, 2016, death of 16-year-old Jennifer Gatey on Pacific Way in Aberdeen.

B.C. proclaims Rick Hansen Day to promote disability access

Premier John Horgan announces $10 million grant to Hansen Foundation

B.C. flood risk continues to diminish

But wildfire season already heating up in Southern Interior

Most Read