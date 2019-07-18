WestJet. (Black Press Media files)

Supreme Court won’t hear WestJet appeal in sexual harassment case

Mandalena Lewis alleges she was sexually assaulted by a pilot while on a stopover in Hawaii

WestJet Airlines has lost a legal bid to put an end to a proposed class-action harassment lawsuit.

The Supreme Court of Canada refused today to hear WestJet’s arguments to quash the suit launched by a former flight attendant.

Mandalena Lewis alleges she was sexually assaulted by a pilot while on a stopover in Hawaii in 2010 and that the airline breached its anti-harassment promise in her contract.

Her lawsuit proposes to represent all current and former female WestJet flight attendants whose employment contracts included the airline’s pledge.

The airline failed in the B.C. courts to scuttle the action, prompting it to argue the Supreme Court could provide clarity on whether a court or the Canadian Human Rights Commission is the proper forum for systemic sexual harassment allegations.

Following its usual practice, the high court gave no reasons for refusing to hear the case.

READ MORE: Former B.C. flight attendant protests sexual harassment outside YVR

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau, Tusk open talks at EU summit on Canada-EU trade agreement
Next story
Kelowna’s Okanagan Regional Library may not look like the one you grew up with!

Just Posted

Revelstoke art gallery’s newest exhibition opens July 26

It features Leanne Spanza, Trish Hardwick and Katherine Russell

Glass artist explores memory in next Revelstoke art exhibition

Katherine Russell’s work will be showing at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre July 26-August 23

Invertigo playing the Last Drop Thursday and Saturday

Andy Siegel Special to the Review InVertigo is coming back to Revelstoke… Continue reading

Revelstoke City Council wants to talk about food insecurity at UBCM

Their proposed resolution incorporates income into policy solutions

Stoked on Science: Phenomenal forestry

Spring has subtly shifted its way into summer. The late June rains… Continue reading

Rents in most Canadian cities are unaffordable for lower-income earners: study

Roughly one-third of households, or 4.7 million, are renters

Okanagan Basin Water Board continues call to protect B.C. waters from invasive mussels

The board is pushing for additional regulations from the government

Psychics, drones being used to search for missing Chilliwack woman with dementia

Drones, psychics, dogs and more have been employed to help find Grace Baranyk, 86

Summerland real estate agents handled many home transactions

Larry and Donna Young spent 40 years in Summerland housing market

Okanagan FC one win away from playoff berth

The Kelowna soccer club finishes their season with two home games

‘Benzos’ and fentanyl a deadly cocktail causing a growing concern on B.C. streets

Overdoses caused by benzodiazepines can’t be reversed with opioid-overdose antidote naloxone

Virtual reality, arcade gaming centre opens in Salmon Arm

Owner hopes to host city’s first Esports team for games like League of Legends, Fortnite

B.C. mom to go to Europe court in hopes of getting alleged abducted daughter back

Tasha Brown alleges her estranged wife abducted their daughter Kaydance Etchells in 2016

Scheer on Trump: It’s ‘offensive’ to question the family background of critics

Trump is being called a racist for saying that the four congresswomen should go back where they came from

Most Read