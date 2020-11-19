Surge in appointments at Revelstoke COVID testing site

Interior Health said they are adjust hours as required

Revelstoke’s COVID-19 testing centre has seen a recent surge in requests for testing.

According to a spokesperson from Interior Health, the collection centre is monitoring the demand and increasing hours as required.

Tests are by appointment and people are asked to make an appointment online at news.interiorhealth.ca/news/testing-information. Scroll down to the locations list and there is a book appointment button next to Revelstoke’s location information. Or call 1-877-740-7747 for assistance.

Interior Health said it is safe to wait for a test, however, anyone waiting for a test means they have respiratory symptoms and show be self-isolating until their test and results. People are not being referred to other locations, such as Salmon Arm, for testing.

Even if their COVID-19 result is negative, people should continue self-isolating until their respiratory symptoms resolve.

For more information see bccdc.ca/health-info-site/documents/self-isolation.pdf .

