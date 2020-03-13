L.A. Matheson Secondary School in Surrey. (Photo: wikipedia.org)

Surrey school locked down after staff member attacked

Police looking for suspect who left L.A. Matheson secondary school in a grey Kia

A staff member at L.A .Matheson secondary school sustained serious injuries in an assault Friday morning, police say.

Surrey Mounties and members of the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team responded to the assault at 8:25 am.

“The injured person has been taken to hospital,” Corporal Elenore Sturko said. “The school is currently locked down.

“As the school is currently in lockdown, we are asking that the public stay away at this time.”

Sturko said a suspect was seen leaving the school in a grey Kia.

“Police are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle leaving, or may have CCTV or dashcam footage,” she said.

Police ask anyone with such footage to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

More to come…


