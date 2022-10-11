File photo

Surrey shooting victim drives self to hospital

Police say the victim’s hand was injured in what appears to be a ‘targetted’ shooting Sunday on Scott Road and 110 Avenue

Surrey Mounties say a shooting victim drove himself to hospital shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday.

“The man was allegedly shot while in his vehicle waiting at a red light in the area of Scott Road and 110 Avenue in Surrey,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said Tuesday. “The man sustained an injury to his hand, allegedly drove himself to an area hospital, and has since been released.”

She said police are asking anyone with dash camera footage from the area to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

“This shooting allegedly occurred on a busy roadway during the day and yet we did not receive any police reports,” Munn said.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark sedan.

Shootingsurrey rcmp

Previous story
Second escaped B.C. serval cat recovered after killing several ducks

Just Posted

Macton Milton Gomez (left) and Harigaranraj Ramakichenin are both employees of Tamil Kitchen in Nelson under the Rural and Norther Immigration Program. This employment puts them on a fast track to permanent resident status, and helps the business owner with the local labour shortage. (Bill Metcalfe photo)
Rural immigration program expanding to benefit Shuswap employers

2010 was a banner year for the Adams River salmon run, with an estimated 3.6 million late-run sockeye returning to spawn. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Late-run sockeye salmon run expected to peak this week at Tsústwecw Provincial Park

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Bank Robberies

An RCMP air services pilot, along with a police dog and its handler, helped resolve a mental health incident in the Shuswap on Thanksgiving weekend. One woman was arrested under the Mental Health Act. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marc Grandmaison)
RCMP pilot, dog services help end Shuswap incident involving pregnant woman