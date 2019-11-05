Survey gathering feedback on Revelstoke’s Official Community Plan now live

Give your feedback on the future of the city

A survey has been launched to collect feedback for Revelstoke’s official community plan.

Staff are in the process of updating the community plan, which was created in 2009.

At the moment the vision statement reads:

“Revelstoke will be a leader in achieving a sustainable community by balancing environmental, social and economic values within a local, regional and global context.

Building on its rich heritage and natural beauty this historic mountain community will pursue quality and excellence. Revelstoke is seen as vibrant, healthy, clean, hospitable, resilient and forward thinking. It will be committed to exercising its rights with respect to decisions affecting the North Columbia Mountain region.

Community priorities include: Opportunities for youth; economic growth and stability; environmental citizenship; personal safety and security; a responsible and caring social support system; a first-class education system and local access to lifelong learning; spiritual and cultural values, and diverse forms of recreation.

All residents and visitors shall have access to the opportunities afforded by this community.”

The community plan shapes the direction for city staff and city council for the next 20 years or so.

Take the survey here: revelstoke.ca/1750/Official-Community-Plan-Vision-Check-In- paper copies are also available at City Hall planning department.

