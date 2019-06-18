Would you survive the apocalypse? (AME!)

Survive an Apocalypse in Kelowna with this virtual game

Apocolypse Made Easy is an interactive online survival game

A development team based at the University of British Columbia have designed a free, team-based and virtual survival game for four different locations in Kelowna.

Apocalypse Made Easy! (AME!) encourages friends and families to get outside, get active and learn how to survive in a dystopian Kelowna.

“We only get through real disasters if we stick together. We designed the game around this idea. Team members need to collaborate to succeed,” said the game’s producer Andrew Munroe. “It’s the same in the ‘real world’— and we hope that players will continue to share and collaborate long after the game ends.”

Each team requires two to five people. Once the team is logged in, the players will choose a scenario.

The game includes four place-based scenarios in both Vancouver and Kelowna, each focused on a different element of resilience and survival. They are earthquake or wildfire preparation; finding and filtering water in the wild or in an urban environment; living off the land, and collaborating.

READ MORE: Okanagan tech industry booming, contributes over $1.6 billion to regional economy

Once chosen, an AI bot named BORIS will assign roles based on the personality traits of each participant. They can be named the Wayfinder, scientician, doomsayer, interpreter or the burdened.

The game will last 45 to 120 minutes, depending on how fast the team can make it through and it will run through a web browser, using five megabytes of data, according to the team at AME!.

“I’ve been drawn to post-apocalyptic games and I’ve always wondered how my friends and I would fare,” said Munroe about the inspiration for the game.

READ MORE: New tech training program at Okanagan College inspires high school students

AME! was designed in partnership with UBC as part of the Social Innovators Challenge project, funded by the Movember Foundation.

It was released and June and will run until the project is complete in September.

@davidvenn_
David.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan library branch back in business after Monday closure
Next story
Priorities highlighted for continued tourism growth in Revelstoke

Just Posted

Priorities highlighted for continued tourism growth in Revelstoke

The City of Revelstoke has released their Resort Development Strategy for 2019-2021.… Continue reading

MP Wayne Stetski calls for urgent climate action

Government Business No. 29 motion made by Catherine McKenna, minister of environment.… Continue reading

Stoked on Science: Why didn’t the mountain ash bloom?

Question: I’m sure I’m not the only person in Revelstoke who has… Continue reading

Revelstoke cadets host 67th annual Ceremonial Review

Revelstoke’s 2458 Rocky Mountain Ranger Army Cadets hosted their 67th annual Ceremonial… Continue reading

Construction and wildfires in the area

Forecast from Environment Canada: Today: A few showers ending this morning then… Continue reading

VIDEO: Trans Mountain expansion project gets green light, again

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the decision in Ottawa on Tuesday afternoon

Shuswap car dealership seeks return of unique stolen Jeep

The red 1989 four-by-four was taken from Salmon Arm GM’s lot early Monday morning.

College investigates Okanagan physiotherapist

Stephen Witvoet’s matters are currently before the courts

Horgan says he’ll still defend B.C. coast after second Trans Mountain approval

Meanwhile, one B.C. First Nation has announced plans for a legal challenge

Demonstrators on either side of Trans Mountain debate clash in Vancouver

Crowd heard from member of Indigenous-led coalition that hopes to buy 51% of expansion project

MPs hear retired South Okanagan nurse’s petition to change compensation for fatal medical errors

Teri McGrath wants provinces to implement no-fault system for medical errors

Grieving B.C. mom hopes Facebook message leads to new investigation into son’s Surrey homicide

Criminal Justice Branch didn’t lay charges, concluding no substantial likelihood of murder or manslaughter conviction

Okanagan library branch back in business after Monday closure

Discovery of unknown powdery substance in Vernon book return prompts evacuation, closure

Hergott: Contribution and Expectation of a will

Lawyer Paul Hergott continues his column on wills

Most Read