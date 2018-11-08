Suspect in Alberta explosions ID’d as 21-year-old man

Kane Kosolowsky died of gunshot wounds after being found in the parkade east of Edmonton, police said

RCMP released the name of the suspect in a set of explosions in Sherwood Park on Thursday as 21-year-old Kane Kosolowsky.

Police first responded to reports of an explosion in a community centre parkade, east of Edmonton, on Tuesday evening. Kosolowsky was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds at about 6:30 p.m.

He was taken to hospital where he later died, police said. It’s not clear if the injuries were self-inflicted.

A second explosion had happened about two hours earlier, in the same parkade. No one was injured in either blast.

In a statement issued through police, Kosolowsky’s family said they are “shocked and devastated by the unfortunate incident,” and are working the RCMP.

“We are thankful that there were no other persons harmed in this unexpected incident. The events that occurred are totally out of character for Kane and we trust that the authorities will continue a thorough investigation to provide the answers we are all seeking,” the statement read. The family asked for privacy.

Investigators are not looking for any other suspects and the public is in no danger. Schools and core buildings in the area remain closed.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Convicted child abductor Randall Hopley living in Vancouver

Just Posted

Revelstoke museum celebrates national railway day

The museum hosted a book launch on the history of trains in the area

Revelstoke company turns waste into flowerpots

Shade Sails Canada says it’s trying to reduce its environmental impact

Revelstoke Elementary School students fire chief for a day

Three elementary school students, who designed winning “Look, Listen, Learn” posters were… Continue reading

Columbia Basin Trust grants available for recreation opportunities

Whether biking to work, hiking peaks or walking pets, Columbia Basin residents… Continue reading

Date set for Sagmoen bail decision

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will appear Nov. 14 at 9:30 a.m.

Sharon and Bram say the singing won’t stop with retirement tour

It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say

Suspect in Alberta explosions ID’d as 21-year-old man

Kane Kosolowsky died of gunshot wounds after being found in the parkade east of Edmonton, police said

Reformed right-wing extremist from England loses battle to stay in Canada

B.C. man says his hate dissolved 16 years ago but his 1990s beliefs may have caught up to him

Secwepemc community honours veterans

The ceremony at the Chase Community Hall featured tales of the challenges aboriginal veterans faced

Convicted child abductor Randall Hopley living in Vancouver

Hopley was convicted in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Sparwood boy

Good-looking servers influence how food tastes – for better and worse: B.C. study

Men were more likely to be influenced by an attractive server, new research says

B.C. union celebrates end of senior care ’contract flipping’

Adrian Dix says stability is key to increasing care standards

B.C. couple survives carbon monoxide scare

“We were extremely lucky. We’re still here because [the detector] worked.”

Canada losing ground on abuse and harassment reporting in sports: study

When it comes to protecting its athletes, the country now lags behind the U.S., Australia and the United Kingdom

Most Read