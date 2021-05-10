The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are in the Comox Valley for their annual spring training. Photo by Erin Haluschak

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are in the Comox Valley for their annual spring training. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Suspected bird strike on Snowbirds plane during training in B.C.

Pilot followed protocols and landed the aircraft on the ground without any problems

A Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane followed emergency protocols during a Monday (May 10) morning practice in the Comox Valley as the aircraft had a suspected bird strike.

Capt. Gabriel Ferris, the team’s public affairs officer (PAO) noted the pilot followed protocols and with an abundance of caution landed the aircraft on the ground without any problems.

The technicians and flight safety team will begin their assessment and evaluate the situation, he said. Once the aircraft is cleared by their maintenance team the plane will be able to fly again.

Nearly a year ago, a Snowbirds crash in Kamloops claimed the life of PAO Capt. Jennifer Casey and injured pilot Capt. Richard MacDougall.

In June 2020, the Royal Canadian Air Force released a preliminary report, confirming it was exploring a bird strike as the possible cause of the crash. Video footage of the accident showed a bird in very close proximity to the plane’s right engine as it was taking off.

In late March 2021, the RCAF’s Directorate of Flight Safety released its final report on the accident which confirmed that a single small bird was sucked into the engine of the aircraft following take-off, resulting in a compressor stall and a loss of thrust as the aircraft was trying to climb.

Following a one-year pause on their annual spring training in the area due to the pandemic, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds arrived May 4 in the Comox Valley.

The team will conduct their training from May 4 to 26 in the area.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RELATED: Video: Snowbirds hold first training session in Comox Valley in more than 2 years

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fire near West Kelowna resort now under control
Next story
Mounties investigate downtown Kelowna group assault

Just Posted

May is hospice and palliative care awareness month. (Contributed)
Revelstoke Hospice Society offers end-of-life and grief support

May is hospice and palliative care awareness month

Revelstoke Grizzlies captain Raymond Speerbrecker moving on to play with the Manhattanville College Valiants. (Grizzlies photo)
Grizzlies’ captain moving on to play college-level hockey in the United States

Raymond Speerbrecker played his entire junior hockey career in Revelstoke

The first Guerrilla Gig last year was at the forestry museum’s riverside forest walk on July 8. Jared Wayne featuring Nik Winnitowy, wowed the crowd. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Guerrilla Gigs returning to Revelstoke this summer

Summer Street Fest is once again cancelled due to pandemic restrictions

Claire Sieber’s piece, Sifting, was one of the winner’s in last year’s contest. (Contributed)
Revelstoke Reflections art contest launched again

This is the second year for the art prize presented by Arts Revelstoke

Tapping Creek ran through the property of Robert Tapping, across the tracks from Campbell Avenue. The house was removed in the 1960s. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 2013)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 6

Local history as recorded by the newspaper of the day

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
UPDATE: Winfield road open following police, coroner investigation

Pelmewash Parkway closure near Highway 97 connection

Kelowna resident Sally Wallick helped rescue a kayaker in distress a week and a half ago. (Sally Wallick/Contributed)
VIDEO: Kelowna woman rescues capsized kayaker in Okanagan Lake

Sally Wallick is asking people to be prepared for the cold water and unpredictable winds

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The B.C. legislature went from 85 seats to 87 before the 2017 election, causing a reorganization with curved rows and new desks squeezed in at the back. The next electoral boundary review could see another six seats added. (Black Press files)
B.C. election law could add six seats, remove rural protection

North, Kootenays could lose seats as cities gain more

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the shooting of an Indigenous woman in the Ucluelet First Nation community of Hitacu. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. First Nation wants ‘massive change’ after its 3rd police shooting in less than a year

Nuu-chah-nulth woman recovering from gunshot wounds in weekend incident near Ucluelet

RCMP (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
High-risk takedown on Highway 1 following Shuswap shooting

Upon further investigation, the vehicle and its occupants were not associated with the shooting

Nurse Gurinder Rai, left, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Maria Yule at a Fraser Health drive-thru vaccination site, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The site is open for vaccinations 11 hours per day to those who have pre-booked an appointment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID vaccine bookings to open for adults 40+, or 18+ in hotspots, across B.C.

Only people who have registered will get their alert to book

(Doris Mah/Facebook)
Rallies against anti-Asian racism to mark national day of action, virtually and in-person

Doris Mah wants all levels of government to take action

Most Read