Suspected gas leak evacuates Okanagan townhouses

Tenants of a Vernon townhouse complex were evacuated from their homes Tuesday afternoon, May 25, the result of a gas leak.

The evacuation lasted less than 30 minutes.

It’s believed a service line at the rear of the Villa 24 property on 24th Avenue was cut. The road is presently blocked off and one Vernon transit bus is caught in the blockage, so will be running late.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was on-hand to help evacuate the building while FortisBC crews were investigating the leak and smell, and mulling over the repairs to be done. The gas was turned off to the property but tenants were allowed to return inside at about 5:20 p.m.

The call to VFRS came just before 5 p.m.

