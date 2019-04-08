Suspected jewelry thief in Kamloops hits woman with SUV

The man is suspected of stealing $4,000 from an Aberdeen Mall store

  • Apr. 8, 2019 1:16 p.m.
-Kamloops this Week

Kamloops Mounties are looking for a jewelry thief who stole thousands of dollars worth of product from an Aberdeen Mall store and hours later ran his vehicle into a woman in a motel parking lot.

The incidents occurred on Saturday, April 6.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said a man walked into the Michael Hill store in Aberdeen Mall at 3:30 p.m. and stole more than $4,000 worth of jewelry. She said the man left the store and got into a black SUV that was parked outside. The SUV had tinted rear windows, large, black after-market styled rims, a white front bumper and no front licence plate.

The theft suspect described as:

  • white
  • in his 30s
  • stands about 5’ 10”
  • with a a medium build

Later that same day, at 10 p.m., Shelkie said, a man asked to rent a room at the Days Inn Hotel on Rogers Place in Aberdeen, right across the freeway from the mall.

When told there were no rooms available, the man left the lobby, got into his vehicle and backed out of his parking space at a high rate of speed, allegeldy striking a woman who was standing in the parking lot.

The vehicle then sped away. The woman received minor injuries and was treated on scene by paramedics.

Shelkie said surveillance video from both the mall and the hotel show the same vehicle was used in the theft and the hit and run, noting photos of the male suspect are similar.

Kamloops RCMP are asking anybody with information on the vehicle or suspect to contact them at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

