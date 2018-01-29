Selim Esen, left, and Andrew Kinsman, were reported missing from the Church and Wellesley streets area at separate times last year. Image credit: Toronto Police Service/The Canadian Press

Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community facing more murder charges

Bruce McArthur now facing five murder charges related to men missing from Toronto gay village

Toronto police say a man they are calling an alleged serial killer is now facing five first-degree murder charges related to men who have gone missing from the city’s gay village.

Bruce McArthur was previously charged in the presumed deaths of Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman.

Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga says McArthur has now also been charged in the deaths of Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Marmudi and Dean Lisowisk.

Idsinga says police discovered dismembered skeletal remains of at least three men at a property related to McArthur. He says the unidentified remains were found hidden at the bottom of three large planters.

Police say 66-year-old McArthur worked as a landscaper.

Idsinga says police believe there were more victims, but have no idea how many.

The Canadian Press

