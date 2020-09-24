Suspects steal $30,000 in glasses from Okanagan business

Jimmy Choo, Smith, Ray Ban, Tom Ford and Maui Jims taken from optometry

A smash and grab at a local business took less than two minutes, with suspects making off with nearly $30,000 in product.

Eyes Inc. Optometry, in Lake Country’s Turtle Bay Crossing, was broken into at 4:36 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18. Two suspects smashed the front glass door to gain entry.

“The suspects shattered several display counters and filled garbage cans from the business with high-end sunglasses and prescription frames,” Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers assistant coordinator Lori Holand said. “The pair were in and out of the business in less than two minutes, but managed to leave with almost $30,000 in product.”

Brands stolen include Jimmy Choo, Smith, Ray Ban, Tom Ford and Maui Jim’s.

One of the suspects, a larger male, wore a newer green coat with a hood over his head and face along with a blue surgical mask and a headlamp. The shorter suspect (possibly female) wore a black coat with hood up and both suspects wore gloves.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2,000.

CrimeLake CountryRCMPtheft

Two suspects took off with $30,000 in eyewear from a Lake Country optometry business Sept. 18. (Crime Stoppers photo)

Suspects steal $30,000 in glasses from Okanagan business

