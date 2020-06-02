Suspicious activity on North Okanagan bike trails

A rock deliberately placed on a hazardous corner results in bolstered security, cameras

Predator Ridge warned the North Okanagan Cycling Society Monday, June 1, 2020, that someone has placed a rock on a blind corner which could have resulted in unavoidable injury. (Instagram)

The North Okanagan Cycling Society has been warned that some suspicious activity has taken place on trails often used by its riders.

The society, whose mission is to create a positive trail experience for riders in the North Okanagan, received note from Predator Ridge Monday, June 1, warning an individual, or individuals, deliberately moved a rock on to a blind corner.

“This incident could have resulted in a very unfortunate and unavoidable accident and we are very thankful that it was discovered before anything happened,” Predator Ridge wrote.

But this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

Predator Ridge said it has had a variety of similar issues arise on its trails last season.

“We are reaching out (to the society) to ask for your help.

“If you see any suspicious behaviour anywhere on our trails, please email CLindsay@PredatorRidge.com and contact RCMP at 250-545-7171.”

The resort is bolstering its security on the trails with the addition of cameras placed “strategically throughout the trails to help with monitoring efforts.”

“We will be prosecuting any violators.” Predator Ridge said in its message to NOCS.

“The heath and safety of our residents, guests and valued employees is of utmost importance to our organization and our community. Thank you in advance for your co-operation in helping keeping us all safe.”

READ MORE: First week back to class underway at Vernon schools

READ MORE: Vernon naturalists’ club seeks support for herony

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Biking

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wolf put down following unprovoked attack on senior near Prince Rupert
Next story
About 30% of B.C. students return to schools as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Just Posted

Snowmobiling injects $30M yearly into Revelstoke economy: study

The sport also supports roughly 600 jobs locally

Revelstoke teen organizing protest supporting Black Lives Matter movement

Protesters are asked to wear a mask if they attend

Meet the new director at Revelstoke Railway Museum

Jim Cullen has worked in museums for over two decades

Curbside reads available as Okanagan libraries reopen

Okanagan Regional Library reopened June 2 in phased approach

Highway 23 North to see construction delays starting this week

BC Hydro is working on a slope stabilization project near Revelstoke Dam

About 30% of B.C. students return to schools as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Education minister noted that in-class instruction remains optional

Suspicious activity on North Okanagan bike trails

A rock deliberately placed on a hazardous corner results in bolstered security, cameras

Be cautious expanding COVID-19 bubble, Dr. Bonnie Henry tells B.C.

Senior homes stay off-limits as schools, businesses reopen

Trial of accused in Salmon Arm church shooting expected to be brief

Crown won’t dispute not criminally responsible by way of a mental disorder defence

Defence claims Surrey man was mentally unwell at time of West Kelowna murder

Tejwant Danjou’s jealousy ‘tormented him’, according to his defence lawyer

WildSafeBC: What to do when you find a fawn

Fawning season occurs from May to early July

Wolf put down following unprovoked attack on senior near Prince Rupert

Samples to be sent to lab for testing

Small business grants available through Okanagan initiative

Susie and Bryan Gay launched ‘This Bag Helps’ to help fellow small business owners during the pandemic

Vernon Para-snowboarder crushed by competition ban

Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport said Matt Hamilton tested positive for a banned substance

Most Read