Suspicious fire at notorious Kamloops house

  • Feb. 15, 2018 4:08 p.m.
A notorious North Shore home that’s been the subject of multiple police incidents in recent months was surrounded by police tape late Wednesday after reports of a fire.

Emergency crews were called to 217 Nelson Ave., just off Fortune Drive, at about 9 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.

The house was the site of a shooting in October that sent two men to hospital. Following that incident, the home’s owner told KTW he was complying with requests from police to help reduce crime.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay, head of the local detachment’s plainclothes unit, described the home as a “problem residence” — one of a handful in the city.

“217 Nelson [Ave.] is a house that has been at the top of the list,” he told KTW in November.

The cause of Wednesday’s reported fire is believed to have been arson as firefighters found a broken window and a jerry can inside.

A blue newer model pickup was observed near the residence and the suspect is believed to have fled in this vehicle.

The house was vacant at the time of the blaze and the investigation remains on going.

