Suspicious occurrence at Kelowna bus stop has RCMP asking questions

RCMP were called to McCurdy Road at Craig Road on Sept.13

A disturbance at a bus stop on McCurdy Road at Craig Road on Sept.13, has Kelowna RCMP requesting the public’s assistance.

The suspicious occurrence took place between 7:50 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The incident involved at least two men who arrived in the area driving a smaller black car, similar to a Toyota Corolla or Honda Civic. Kelowna RCMP is urging anyone who was in the area with dash cam footage of this time, or anyone with information on this incident to please contact the police at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-54966.

Or remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: ‘Incidents of this nature are rare’: BC Transit on attack of Sikh teenager in Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCrimeKelownaRCMP