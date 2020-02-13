Suspicious occurrence in Oliver not criminal in nature: RCMP

Yesterday a man stopped his vehicle and asked three children if they would like to see his puppy.

RCMP have determined that the suspicious occurrence in Oliver yesterday was not criminal in nature. (File)

RCMP say that a suspicious occurrence in Oliver yesterday involving a man approaching children, was not criminal in nature.

Police announced this morning they identified the individual and the vehicle involved in the suspicious occurrence.

Police say they are satisfied through discussions with all those involved that the man’s intentions were not criminal in nature.

“Oliver RCMP would like to thank the man for his courage to come forward and help set the minds of parents in the community at ease”, said RCMP Sgt Jason Bayda in a news release. “RCMP also wish to commend the children for their courage to do the right thing and the complainant for reporting the circumstances to police”.

On Wednesday police received a report of a suspicious occurrence where a man approached three young children waiting for a bus, asking them if they would like to see his puppy. SenPokChin School also sent out a statement warning parents of the occurrence.

It happened on Harmony Crescent and RCMP canvassed the neighbourhood to try and locate anyone who had seen the man.

READ MORE: Report of man approaching children in Oliver prompts RCMP investigation

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.