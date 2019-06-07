Suspicious vehicle at South Okanagan school prompts warning

Penticton elementary school sends out warning to parents

Queen’s Park Elementary School distributed information to parents about a suspicious vehicle and driver that appeared to be taking pictures of students in their field at lunch on Thursday.

Scott Edwards, principal of the school, said in the information bulletin that a newer black SUV with low profile tires was in the parking behind the school field.

“A person in the truck appeared to be taking pictures with their phone in the direction of the field where students were playing. As two supervisors walked towards the SUV, the vehicle drove out of the parking lot, through the round-a-bout and south towards the Channel Parkway,” he said.

Edwards said RCMP were notified and the students quickly responded as per training that have learned at the school.

“They quickly left the area and notified the adult supervisors who were on their way to investigate. At this point, we will continue to be vigilant and will continue to reinforce outdoor safety and stranger precautions,” said Edwards.

