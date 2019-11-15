Syilx language program comes to West Kelowna

The course was first offered in Penticton

This is their first time teaching together and things are looking up.

Co-teachers Michele Johnson and Krista Lindley are bringing a program that teaches Syilx to the Westbank First Nation.

Johnson first started teaching the course in Penticton. Lindley was one of her former students.

Because this is the first time she’s offering the course in West Kelowna, Johnson thought there would only be a handful of people signing up. She said the original plan was to teach Syilx in her living room.

But 25 people ended up signing up, so they rushed to find a bigger space in time for this week’s start.

Lindley found a room at Westbank First Nation’s Youth Building.

At the thought of a bigger class, both Johnson and Lindley said it’s intimidating.

“It’s scary but good. It’s exciting to realize that there’s so many people interested in learning (Syilx),” Lindley said.

“We had a core group of two or three people that we knew (were interested)… I ordered some chairs, I ordered 12 textbooks and 25 people signed up. And I just can’t fit 25 people in my home,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the program is open to anyone who may be interested. She said they’re hoping more people from non-Indigenous communities come to learn Syilx.

“We’re making it wide open. We have plenty of space now. We have a linguist coming, a few teachers from the Sensisyusten Band School are coming that are non-Indigenous. We welcome the spouses, family members and friends (of current students). We welcome everyone,” Johnson said.

“This is a totally inclusive wrap-around program based on kindness and inclusivity.”

The first level of the program will be taught for four months. Classes are on Mondays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The textbook, which includes lessons and exercises, as well as audio recordings are available online. (http://www.thelanguagehouse.ca/)

READ MORE: Google Earth features B.C. Indigenous language in new audio series

READ: 60 per cent of all Canadian Indigenous languages are in B.C.

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Smelly situation sniffed out at Okanagan courthouse
Next story
Car dash covered in papers not an excuse for speeding, Delta police warn

Just Posted

City of Revelstoke hires new director of engineering

Steve Black will be starting Nov. 18

Revelstoke Community Calendar for Nov. 14

Leela Gilday Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m. Performing Arts Centre $26 A passionate… Continue reading

Lazy Syrup Orchestra and Devon Coyote playing this weekend at River City Pub

Andy Siegel Special to the Review It’s not ski season yet but… Continue reading

Revy Let’s Talk: One seasonal Revelstoke resident shares on recovering from a cannabis addiction

A first-person addiction story shared anonymously to Stacie Byrne, CYMHSU local action… Continue reading

Malakwa woman still in the running for winning American baking show

Janet Letendre is the only Canadian competing on the Holiday Baking Championship

Syilx language program comes to West Kelowna

The course was first offered in Penticton

Sportsnet looks at new options for Coach’s Corner time slot, post-Don Cherry

Spokesperson says Hall of Fame feature on tap this weekend after co-host’s firing

Woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant possibly in Central Okanagan

Brittany McLellan is unlawfully at large and wanted for breach of federal parole

Grand Forks residents protest on bridge to call for ‘fair’ compensation after 2018 floods

Demonstrators also criticized how long it has taken to be offered land deals

Theft of 31 items rattles low-income seniors home in North Okanagan

Increasing theft around town concerns community

Salmon Arm RCMP say budget cuts won’t impact service

Police force, facing $10.7-million budget shortfall, says it won’t compromise public safety

B.C. taxi drivers no longer exempt from wearing a seatbelt

Before, taxi drivers were allowed to forego a seatbelt when driving under 70 kilometres an hour

Smelly situation sniffed out at Okanagan courthouse

Call of propane smell turns out to be sewer

Car dash covered in papers not an excuse for speeding, Delta police warn

After pulling driver over for speeding, police found his speedometer blocked by a stack of papers

Most Read