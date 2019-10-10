Take caution driving Southern Interior this Thanksgiving, ICBC says

ICBC stats show Thanksgiving long weekend hazardous for motorists

Thanksgiving is a time for families to gather, spend time together and share a meal while reflecting on things they’re thankful for. Like arriving to dinner safely—but for around 58 people in the Southern Interior, that won’t be the case.

ICBC said the Thanksgiving long weekend is historically one of the more dangerous long weekends in British Columbia with an average of 2,200 crashes, 700 injured and four fatalities.

ICBC released its five-year statistics showing the number of collisions and injuries over the Thanksgiving long weekend. On average, around 58 people are injured in 300 crashes in the Okanagan and Southern Interior region. In contrast, around 520 are injured in 1,400 crashes in the Lower Mainland.

Snow has already fallen on many highways including the Coquihalla, although it has since melted, it’s important to keep the weather conditions in mind and drive accordingly, ICBC said.

“It’s only a few weeks into fall and snow has already blanketed parts of B.C.,” it said. “As of Oct. 1, winter tires or chains are mandatory on many B.C. highways.”

Other tips to stay safe include planning your route ahead of time, checking your tires, slowing down on wet roads, keep the phone out of sight and out of mind and watch for pedestrians and cyclists, especially with night falling earlier.

READ MORE: Vernon drug store chain supports hospital foundation

READ MORE: Vernon CMHA needs more support for men

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Oscar Arfmann found guilty of killing Abbotsford police officer

Just Posted

Prestigious award renamed for late Okanagan wine pioneer Harry McWatters

McWatters died in July leaving an ‘industry in mourning’

Enrolment in Revelstoke school district similar to last year

There are 1,016 students this year compared to 1,024 last year.

Winter hits B.C. ski resorts

Many of the ski resorts in B.C. recently got a blanket of fluffy white stuff

Revelstoke roads and weather: sunny

High seven degrees

Kootenay Columbia candidates talk local food production

With long highway closures in the winter as well as increasing awareness… Continue reading

Oscar Arfmann found guilty of killing Abbotsford police officer

Justice Carol Ross convicts Arfmann of first-degree murder in 2017 shooting

Thrills and chills await at haunted doll museum

Halloween-themed event in Summerland a fundraiser for Dry Grad 2020

Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeatedly raped by foster parent when she was 12

Police look for suspect after man, 85, punched in face in Vancouver Island road rage attack

Police looking for info after 85-year-old man attacked in road rage incident on Herd Road Oct. 9

Ex-firefighter accused of seeking sex with teen girls in Vancouver police sting

Mitchell Brett Maurer is one of eight Metro Vancouver men facing charges

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

Neglected cats get surgery and new owners, thanks to Shuswap’s generosity

Pair of cats, Ellison and Pierre, find better lives after visit to Shuswap SPCA

Shuswap’s Bollywood Bang goes way beyond fundraising expectations

The sold-out evening in Salmon Arm raises at least $170,000 for Shuswap Hospital Foundation

COLUMN: Wartime ideology now used to express disgust

Accusations of fascism and Naziism used to target Canadian political candidates

Most Read