Tamara Lich, organizer for a protest convoy by truckers and supporters demanding an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, delivers a statement during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Tamara Lich, organizer for a protest convoy by truckers and supporters demanding an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, delivers a statement during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Tamara Lich, one of core ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers, gets bail under conditions

Lich must abide by several conditions, including having no contact with fellow convoy organizers

Tamara Lich, one of the principal organizers of the so-called “Freedom Convoy” protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks, has been granted bail on a $25,000 bond.

Lich was initially denied bail on Feb. 22 after Ontario Court Justice Julie Bourgeois deemed her detention was “necessary for the protection and safety of the public.”

Lich’s lawyer launched a bail review, arguing that decision may have been tainted by the fact that Bourgeois ran as a federal Liberal candidates in the 2011 election and expressed that her own community had been affected by the protest.

On Monday, Superior Court Justice John M. Johnston found no merit to those arguments.

But he says he did find several other errors of law in that decision, and says the risk of releasing Lich can be addressed by a new surety proposed by the defence. Lich must abide by several conditions, including having no contact with fellow convoy organizers, and she has been ordered to leave Ottawa within 24 hours.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Driver arrested after allegedly fleeing Glenmore crash with possible gun
Next story
B.C. begins cleanup, reconstruction of fire-destroyed Lytton

Just Posted

Shredding powder at day one of the King and Queen of the Mountain event at Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Mar. 5. (Photo by Felix Gerz)
Heavy lies the crown: Views from the King and Queen of the Mountain event

Harmandeep Kaur, shown in a family handout photo, died after being attacked last weekend at the Okanagan campus of the University of British Columbia, where she worked as a security guard. THE CANADIAN PRESS-HO
Slain UBCO security guard’s family mourns loss of ‘bubbly, positive’ person

Amber Piché is an expert export navigator for Okanagan-Shuswap entrepreneurs. (Contributed)
Export advisor guides Okanagan-Shuswap entrepreneurs to success

Canada’s Food Guide contains detailed nutrition information for Canadians. (Photo by ADVOCATE news services)
QUIZ: How much do you know about good nutrition?