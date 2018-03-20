Terry Sigurdson won $500,000 on the Extra. (Photo contributed)

Tappen man wins big money on the Extra

Terry Sigurdson won $500,000 in the March 14 Lotto 6/49 draw

  • Mar. 20, 2018 8:30 a.m.
  • News

Tappen resident Terry Sigurdson renovates homes for a living and, thanks to his Extra $500,000 win, his next big project could be his very own house.

Sigurdson won $500,000 on the Extra draw during the March 14 Lotto 6/49 draw, his four Extra numbers matching all four pulled.

“There has been buzz around town about a winning ticket sold in the area, so I decided I would check my ticket,” Sigurdson said. “Lo and behold, that winning ticket was actually mine.”

Sigurdson enjoys picking out his own numbers and is often known to use birthdays in his selections.

“I think I will build myself a new house with the winnings,” said Sigurdson.

Sigurdson purchased his winning ticket at Little Shuswap Lake Gas in Chase.

-Kamloops This Week

