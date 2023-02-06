Tattooed grandma in Kelowna wants to be next cover girl

Kelowna’s Alice Roshinsky is in the running for Inked Magazine’s next cover girl. (cover.inkedmag.com) Kelowna’s Alice Roshinsky is in the running for Inked Magazine’s next cover girl. (cover.inkedmag.com)

Inked Magazine is on the hunt for its next cover girl and Kelowna’s Alice Roshinsky has put her name in the hat.

The 61-year-old grandmother said, ‘why not!’ when asked her reasons for running.

“It was actually my husband’s idea. A while ago he had just kind of brought it up. ‘You have all these tattoos and everybody is always complimenting you on your tattoos, you should probably do something. Put yourself out there, maybe get yourself on a magazine.”

Voting opened the morning of Feb. 6 for round one.

“This morning I was second place in my group, and right now I’m standing in first place.”

Roshinsky believes her age will play to her advantage, being older than many of her competitors.

“I’m 61, I’m in pretty good shape, I get compliments all the time on my tattoos, so I think it’s going to work in my favour.”

Covered in more tattoos than she can count, Roshinsky says her favourite one is a tattoo for her boys, featuring three roses and a clock face with the time set at the exact minute her two boys were born.

“They were born at the same time, but different years. It’s just weird how it happened that they were at the exact same time, so that is my favourite.”

The first round of voting is open until Feb. 16 where contestants will be reduced to the top 20.

The winner will be announced on April 13, winning an exclusive tattoo session with artist Ryan Ashley, a photo shoot with photographer Christopher Kolk, and a $25,000 cash prize.

“I would be over the moon if I was on the cover of that magazine,” Roshinsky said, commenting that she would use the cash prize for a family vacation.

Vote for Roshinsky or any of the other contestants by visiting cover.inkedmag.com.

READ MORE: Kelowna church combats ‘attacks on 2SLGBTQIA+ rights’ with action and love

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ArtcontestFashionKelowna