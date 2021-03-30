People lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Lynn Valley library in North Vancouver, for stabbing victims including Shelah Klausen who was attacked during a fatal mass stabbing Saturday, March 27. THE CANADIAN PRESS

People lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Lynn Valley library in North Vancouver, for stabbing victims including Shelah Klausen who was attacked during a fatal mass stabbing Saturday, March 27. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Teacher who survived North Vancouver stabbing hailed as ‘hero’ for fending off attacker

Shelah Klausen says there were other heroes in Lynn Valley that day, including a woman who saved her life

After being hailed a “hero” for fending off an attacker in North Vancouver, biology teacher Shelah Klausen is shining the spotlight on many others who risked their lives that day.

The 50-year-old is one of six people who survived Saturday’s fatal stabbing.

She and her 10-year-old daughter were at a Lynn Valley library book fair when she saw a man sprint into the library and repeatedly stab a woman.

“Her first instinct was to stop him,” relayed sister Leah Michayluk said Michayluk. She told her young daughter to go run and hide, picked up her umbrella and ran towards the attacker.

“She started beating him to try to get him off,” said Michayluk, which prompted the man to target her. Klausen was stabbed at the back left side of her neck and on her finger.

“I am being called a hero, and I do not feel heroic at all because I couldn’t save her,” mourned Klausen. A woman died from her injuries.

The local high school teacher said the “real heroes” are bystanders who dove in to help, mentioning off-duty nurses and first responders who tended to victims on-scene.

“A woman I do not know clamped her hands on my neck to stop my spurting artery, I was told in the hospital that her action saved my life. She is a hero.”

“The men who chased the attacker outside, you are heroes,” Klausen said.

“All of you who ran to the horror and helped people, you are heroes.”

Klausen is now recovering at home, grateful to have her daughter back in her arms and safe.

On Sunday, 28-year-old Yannick Bandaogo was charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing attack outside the Lynn Valley library.

Court records show Bandaogo has a violent criminal history and is wanted on warrants in Winnipeg.

sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
fatal stabbing

