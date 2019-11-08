Const. Ashley Allen (left) is presented a membership to the 2018 Alexa’s Team by Supt. Shawna Baher, Officer in Charge of the Vernon/ North Okanagan RCMP. (RCMP photo)

Team Alexa adopts Okanagan officer for curbing impaired drivers

Const. Ashley Allen processed 14 impaireds in 2018

Local roads were made safer thanks to one officer taking 14 impaired drivers off the road last year.

Const. Ashley Allen of the Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP is officially a member of the 2018 Alexa’s Team.

Four-year-old Alexa Middelaer was struck and killed by an impaired driver while feeding a horse with her aunt on the side of the road in Delta, B.C. on May 17, 2008. Her family began Alexa’s Team- a program that recognizes Municipal and RCMP police officers in B.C. who make an extraordinary contribution to reducing the number of impaired drivers on our roadways.

Officers are recognized annually for having taken a least 12 impaired drivers off the road through either a criminal code investigational charge, or a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP) administrative process.

In 2018, 268 members were named to Alexa’s Team. Collectively, they took 8,230 impaired drivers off B.C. roads.

Despite being busy in her role as a front line officer at the Vernon detachment, Const. Allen was able to stop and process 14 impaired drivers last year.

“The tragedy of Alexa’s story is a reminder to all of us why road safety is so important,” said Supt. Shawna Baher, Officer in Charge of the Vernon/ North Okanagan RCMP. “We are proud to have a member of Alexa’s Team at the Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP. Const. Allen has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to getting impaired drivers off our roads.”

READ MORE: Armstrong teens score for foodbank

READ MORE: Vernon homeboy NØX knocks out new tracks

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Island First Nation sues DFO again, says they aren’t protecting wild salmon

Just Posted

LETTER: We are losing the heart of Revelstoke to development

Dear editor, We all remember the Catherwood road annexation attempt a few… Continue reading

Slippery road conditions in Revelstoke today

Chance for snow

Upcoming film: Two paralyzed adventurers paddle and bike from Revelstoke to Nelson

The documentary will be released later this year

Province collecting input for strategy to prepare for climate change

The deadline is Jan. 10, 2020

Gas prices fluctuate by more than 10 cents across the Okanagan

On Thursday morning, a litre of gas in the Central Okanagan was 122.9 cents

Fashion Fridays: 5 stunning winter coats

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Team Alexa adopts Okanagan officer for curbing impaired drivers

Const. Ashley Allen processed 14 impaireds in 2018

Vancouver Island First Nation sues DFO again, says they aren’t protecting wild salmon

“The Federal Court has found DFO’s refusal to prohibit stocking of fish infected with PRV unlawful”

B.C. teen’s artistic gifts have her pursuing bachelor’s, master’s degrees at age 16

After skipping three grades, Maggie Lu was admitted to UBC at age 14

North Okanagan teams score for food bank

Tight & Bright volleyball fundraiser puts Knights up against PVSS senior girls

Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

The special car had a licence plate on the front dash, but legally must be on the front of the vehicle

Kozeakevich remains chair of RDOS board

Board of directors elects chair and vice-chair at inaugural meeting on Nov. 7

Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this weekend

Animal lovers can head to shelters across the province on Nov. 9

Penticton concert date for Blind Melon and guests has been cancelled

No reason given for cancellation of Canadian dates for Blind Melon, Bif Naked and Soul Asylum

Most Read