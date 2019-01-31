Tech magazine editor next up in UBC Okanagan’s speaker series

Wired editor-in-chief Nicholas Thompson will speak at the Kelowna Community Theatre Feb. 25 as part of UBCO’s Irving K. Barber School of Arts and Sciences Distinguished Speaker Series. —Image: contributed

Almost daily, there is news of advances in science and technology and how these changes will impact our lives.

How secure is our data? How much will artificial intelligence influence our everyday lives or our work as we know it?

Keeping on top of these improvements may seem impossible, but Nicholas Thompson—the editor-in-chief of Wired magazine—has his finger on the pulse. From artificial intelligence to robotics, privacy to social media, ethics to war, and more, Thompson leads the news cycle at the magazine and website.

As the next speaker in UBC Okanagan’s Irving K. Barber School of Arts and Sciences Distinguished Speaker Series, he will explore the ways technology makes our world a better place.

Thompson has written on technology and politics for The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, The Los Angeles Times, Slate, Foreign Policy, The New Republic, The New York Observer and other publications.

The event will go Feb. 25 at the Kelowna Community Theatre and will start at 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, but online pre-registration is required. Early bird tickets will be available Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. and a second release of tickets will take place Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. For tickets, go to speakers.ok.ubc.ca or call 250 807-9216.

The speakers series is presented by UBCO’s Irving K. Barber School of Arts & Sciences and brings compelling speakers to the Okanagan to share their unique perspectives on issues that affect the region, the country and the world.

The theme of this year’s series is a civil and sustainable society.

