Teen struck by car in Kelowna remains in critical condition

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support Andy Son and his family

14-year-old Andy Son was on his way home from a friend’s house when he was hit at a crosswalk on KLO Road on Aug. 2. (Junkyu Lee/GoFundMe)

A fundraiser launched for an injured Kelowna teen has raised thousands in just 24 hours.

Fourteen-year-old Andy Son was hit at a crosswalk on KLO Road on Aug. 2. He was on his way home from a friend’s house when the incident happened.

According to his fundraising page, he is still at BC Children’s Hospital in critical condition. He was in a coma for three days after the collision. He is now awake but because he sustained serious head injuries, he is unable to communicate or recognize his family and friends.

Andy is a student at KLO Middle School and lives with his mother and older sister, who just graduated from Kelowna Secondary School.

“Andy’s father is currently in South Korea but having a hard time entering Canada,” according to his GoFundMe.

The goal of the fundraiser is to help his family cover travel and living expenses as they take care of him. His mother was working in the local restaurant industry but had to quit in order to take care of her son.

“We don’t know how long the journey will take but Andy and his family need our support along the way.”

The collision initially closed KLO Road for several hours on Aug. 2 as Kelowna RCMP gathered evidence. Witnesses or those with dashcam or surveillance video are asked to contact the police at 250-762-3300.

To donate to Andy’s family, visit his GoFundMe page.

