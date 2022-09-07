Teen suffers dislocated shoulder, fractured hand in alleged assault at Armstrong IPE

An altercation occurred in the lineup for one of the rides on Saturday night

A 15-year-old boy suffered injuries to his shoulder and hand after an assault allegedly took place in the lineup for a ride at the Armstrong IPE Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Nicole Dumontier/Facebook)

Witnesses are being sought after a 15-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted at the Interior Provincial Exhinbition Saturday, Sept. 3.

In a post to the Kelowna Alert Facebook page on Tuesday, Sept. 6, Nicole Dumontier said her son and his two friends were assaulted by a man and a woman while waiting in line for the Zipper ride around 11:20 p.m. Saturday.

Dumontier said bystanders stepped in to separate the man from her son, but not before her son suffered a dislocated shoulder and a fractured hand.

“The police were able to apprehend them because they were apparently so intoxicated and oblivious to their actions they continued waiting in line for their turn on the ride and were met by police when they got off,” Dumontier wrote.

According to the post, the parent looking after the boys did not witness the assault, and police suggested Dumontier could share the story to see if anyone captured video of the incident.

Dumontier thanked the bystanders who stepped into action, “especially the man who pulled the attacker off my son, I am incredibly grateful to you for being there and helping, the outcome would likely have been much worse for my son and his friends had you not intervened.”

Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, confirmed police responded to an assault at the fair grounds Saturday night, and said police did manage to speak to witnesses.

“According to witnesses, a physical altercation had taken place between several people who were waiting in line at a ride,” Terleski said. “Police identified and spoke to the involved individuals and witnesses who were at the scene, all of whom were cooperative.”

The incident remains under investigation. Police did not say whether arrests were made in the wake of the altercation.

READ MORE: British man pleads guilty to UK murder of Vernon’s Ashley Wadsworth

READ MORE: RCMP come up empty after tip in search for Saskatchewan stabbing suspect

Brendan Shykora

assaultNorth Okanagan Regional District