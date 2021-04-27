Kelowna singer song-writer, Scotty Berg (Contributed).

Teenage Kelowna singer earns high-profile comparisons from music industry pros

‘I just saw in him what I saw in Sean Mendez,’ said CEO of management company about 14-year-old Scotty Berg

A 14-year-old Kelowna singer is turning heads, earning comparisons to some high-calibre talent and a cross-border invitation to record a few of his songs.

Scotty Berg is working with Circle 11 Entertainment, a management company that found him through social media. The company’s CEO said Berg bears some striking similarities to some of today’s most popular pop stars.

“I just saw in him what I saw in Sean Mendez,” said C.L. Rose, Circle 11’s CEO and owner, who has worked with notable artists like Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande and the Jonas Brothers.

“He just had this really rich spirit about him at a young age. Scotty’s got a very similar thing going on. He’s got natural instinct with melody.

“He’s very musically inclined, he’s a great guitar player. His voice has already changed and he still has such a high beautiful tone.”

Although Circle 11 found Berg through Instagram, it’s his TikTok account that’s getting a lot of attention. He only joined the platform about six months ago and he already has almost 40,000 followers. He attributes his following to a video he posted of himself singing Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me to the Moon, which has just over 532,000 views. Berg will meet up with the Circle 11 team in Nashville in June to put down some of his tracks.

“The scouters found my page and introduced me to the top guys at Circle 11,” Berg told Capital News. “They told me they wanted me to come down to Nashville and record some songs. I was like ‘Sweet, that sounds awesome.’”

@scotty_berg2

##flymetothemoon @thefranksinatra ##fyp ##foryoupage ##4yp ##4youpage ##classicsong ##crooner ##sinatra ##singing ##singer ##vocals ##tiktoksinger ##voice ##song

♬ original sound – SCOTT BERG

Berg will head to Nashville alongside his dad who has overseen his career every step of the way, including vetting the record label to ensure their message to his son was legitimate. Upon their visit, Berg will find out how many songs he will produce.

The pop singer has been performing since he was 10 years old. His downtime during the pandemic inspired him to write his latest single, It Ain’t Over.

“While so many people got caught up in complaining about everything when COVID hit, I was more interested in those stories of people helping one another or coming together to lift each other up. Those were the good things we got from this pandemic and so I really wanted to write a song that focused on that: on the good in humanity that came through during all this,” said Berg.

He was also recently nominated for the City of Kelowna’s Civic Award for Teen Honour in the Arts, recognizing his charitable donations to organizations by raising money through his performances.

Listen to It Ain’t Over here.

READ MORE: West Kelowna fire crews rescue man from gulley

READ MORE: Rogers gives phones, plans to Kelowna Women’s Shelter

@amandalinasnews
amandalina.letterio@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
$12.8 million Penticton home listing sparks racist, hateful comments
Next story
Traffic down, issues few as BC Ferries enjoys smooth weekend under new restrictions

Just Posted

April’s Full Pink Moon over Kelowna on April 26. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)
Morning Start: April’s Full Pink Moon and Moonquakes

Your morning start for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Infant from Interior Health died from COVID-19, Coroner probe confirms

Infant died in January but investigation just wrapped up

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a structure fire in the Big Eddy last night. (Malia Knapp photo)
Revelstoke fire department responds to house fire in the Big Eddy

Occupants escaped safely

Josh White is a columnist for the Revelstoke Review. (Submitted)
Column: Returning to the greens

Josh White’s new found love of golf rivals his love of good food

Dominion Sawmills office building on Victoria Road in 1911. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 1103)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 22

Local history as recorded by the newspaper of the day

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

People wait to be seen by the pharmacist who will deliver their first COVID-19 vaccine in a Loblaws grocery store pharmacy in Ottawa, on Monday, April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
‘Not the time’: Feds decline to give new guidance to fully, partially vaccinated Canadians

Dr. Theresa Tam says that 75% must be partially vaccinated and 20% fully vaccinated to lift restrictions

Emergency crews were able to evacuate two rock climbers off Pincushion Mountain on Monday, April 26. (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue photo)
Two climbers rescued from Pincushion Mountain near Peachland

Two hikers began to make their way down from a trail when one of them fell several meters and struck his head

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Saanich-based group called AccessBC was disappointed to see that universal no-cost birth control was not included in the 2021 B.C. budget. (Photo courtesy AccessBC Campaign)
Advocates disappointed promised no-cost birth control left out of 2021 B.C. budget

‘Difficult to justify waiting’ as impacts of COVID-19 well-documented, AccessBC says

Signs are set up outside Salmon Arm’s SASCU recreation centre for Interior Health’s ongoing COVID-19 immunization clinics. (File photo)
Letter: Salmon Arm resident grateful after vaccination experience

After challenges with booking, resident impressed by process and friendly staff

Monique Cusson is grateful to be able to display her work in her new gallery space for her business, The She Shed by the Shuswap Store, at 4850 10a Ave. NE (near the Highway 97B intersection). (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm artisan, business owner shares PTSD experience to support others

Monique Cusson marks one-year anniversary with new location, gallery

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on Sept. 2, 2020. Uniformed police officers will no longer be assigned to Vancouver public schools after trustees voted to end its school liaison officer program. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Trustees vote to end program assigning uniformed police officers to Vancouver schools

Trustees voted eight to one Monday in favour of a motion to halt the program at the end of June.

Kelowna singer song-writer, Scotty Berg (Contributed).
Teenage Kelowna singer earns high-profile comparisons from music industry pros

‘I just saw in him what I saw in Sean Mendez,’ said CEO of management company about 14-year-old Scotty Berg

Most Read