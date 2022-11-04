Teenager hit by alleged impaired Vernon driver

A 14-year-old was hit by a suspected impaired driver at 43rd Avenue and 20th street Nov. 3. (Google Maps image)

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by an alleged impaired driver in Vernon Thursday night.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a pedestrian involved collision at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and 20th Street Nov. 3, just before 9 p.m.

Frontline officers arrived at the location where BC Emergency Health Services personnel were providing medical treatment to the victim. The investigation has determined the 14-year-old pedestrian was crossing 43rd Avenue in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle making a left hand turn onto 43rd Avenue from 20th Street.

The victim was transported from the scene for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

While speaking to the driver, the investigating officer formed the suspicion the woman’s ability to drive was impacted by alcohol and read her a mandatory breath demand.

The 44-year-old Vernon woman provided a breath sample which registered a fail on a roadside screening device. She was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition under the BC Motor Vehicle Act and her vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

“There’s no excuse for impaired driving,” said RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski. “Incidents such as this are entirely preventable. If you are going to consume intoxicating substances, be responsible and always plan ahead and have a safe, sober ride home.”

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate alleged impaired Kamloops driver following crash near Vernon

READ MORE: Minor injuries in UTV rollover in Vernon

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Crimeimpaired drivingRCMPVernon