Dave Ogilvie

Tesla damaged and firefighter injured in West Kelowna blaze

A home on Sageview Road was damaged by flames Thursday morning

UPDATE: 3:11 p.m.

A Tesla, along with another vehicle and the basement of a home were destroyed by flames Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to a house on Sageview Road to find smoke billowing from charred windows.

The tenants of the residence were not home and there were no pets inside.

Brent Watson with the West Kelowna Fire Department said crews quickly extinguished fire in the basement and garage areas.

“One firefighter suffered minor injuries while fighting the fire,” said Watson.

The fire remains under investigation, but the preliminary cause appears electrical in nature. The fire is not considered suspicious at this time, and it is not known if the owner has insurance.

Watson explained the quick action taken by neighbours to report the fire helped to minimize the damage by the blaze.

———

ORIGINAL

Crews are still at the scene of a fire that broke out in West Kelowna home this morning.

Witnesses report damage in the garage area and that crews were on the scene at around 8 a.m. The West Kelowna fire crews were still cleaning up the area, located on Sageview Road, at 12 p.m.

More to come.

